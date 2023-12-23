Iraqi Election Commission wraps manual vote counting in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Election Commission announced on Saturday the completion of manual counting operations for ballot boxes in both Al-Karkh and Al-Rusafa districts of Baghdad, which were unable to transmit their data electronically.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent captured the final moments of the manual counting and sorting operations in Baghdad that commenced last Thursday across all governorates, including those in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) related solely to special voting.

According to the Election Commission, the manual counting and sorting process is still ongoing in a few polling stations in some governorates, and the final results are expected to be announced by mid or the end of this week.

The Commission stated uncertainty regarding whether the results of the manual counting, for stations unable to complete electronically, will alter the announced election results. This clarification will come after the announcement of the results with a 100% completion rate in the coming days.

Last Tuesday, the Commission announced preliminary results for the provincial council elections at only a 94% completion rate. These initial results showed the Takkadom Party, led by the dismissed Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, receiving the highest votes in Baghdad, while the Nabni Alliance led by Hadi al-Amiri and the State of Law Coalition led by Nouri al-Maliki emerged with prominent results.