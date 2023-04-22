Iraqi Diplomats Evacuated from Sudan Embassy amid Ongoing Armed Conflict Iraq News Sudan 2023-04-22T18:47:15.000000Z Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+ Shafaq News/ Iraqi diplomats were evacuated from the embassy building in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, on Saturday, according to a statement by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.The operation was described as "qualitative" by Ahmed al-Sahhaf, a ministry spokesman. Sudan has faced an armed conflict between the Sudanese army led by Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamad Hamdan "Hemedti" Dagalo. The conflict has resulted in hundreds of casualties.Despite both sides agreeing to a three-day ceasefire to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, the conflict has entered its second week.The Sudanese army said diplomats and nationals from the UK, US, France, and China are set to be evacuated from Sudan due to ongoing fighting. Army chief Fattah al-Burhan agreed to facilitate and secure their evacuation "in the coming hours."Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian foreign ministry announced that it had successfully evacuated over 150 people from Sudan by sea, including diplomats and international officials. Khartoum's international airport has been closed due to the violence, with foreign embassies - including the UK and the US - unable to bring their citizens home.