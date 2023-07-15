Iraqi Diplomat Rebuts Corruption Allegations Following Summon by Federal Integrity Commission

Shafaq News/ Iraq's ambassador to Turkey, Majed Abdul-Reda al-Lejmawi, on Saturday expressed readiness to appear before court following accusations of unexplained wealth inflation.

"Certain media outlets and social media platforms have circulated a news story concerning my summoning by the FIC on the premise of alleged financial inflation amounting to IQD 2,304,787,000," the diplomat told Shafaq News Agency, "while I express my astonishment and refusal of such actions by the media, which fiercely attempts to tarnish my reputation and that of my country, these entities pay no heed to any humanitarian, ethical, or professional standards."

"I am an ambassador representing Iraq with its rich history, civilization, political, and social systems in a number of countries, without taking into account my work in the Turkish Republic and the Iraqi government's relations with it."

He clarified, "I was not previously informed about this alleged inflation by the respected FIC through an official letter, nor did any letter reach the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before its publication that would enable me to provide the necessary evidence to clear me of this suspicion."

The ambassador continued, "I have previously submitted all the detailed and accurate information about my financial situation to the FIC with complete transparency, honesty, and accuracy, without concealing any information for the years 2013, 2014, 2019, 2021, and 2023, and I was not informed of any previous violation by the FIC."

Referring to the summoning request circulated by the FIC and the media, Al-Lijmawi noted that it was issued during an investigation stage, without a judicial order.

He said, "I express my utmost confidence in the integrity and fairness of the Iraqi judiciary, and I am ready to stand before the court, provide the evidence, and I ask the Prime Minister, Mr. Mohammed Shia, al-Sudani, to take legal measures and form a special investigative committee covering all aspects of the case."

The ambassador indicated that he had attended the FIC on February 1, 2023, at their request, and provided detailed clarifications and answers to questions, accompanied by supporting documents.

He affirmed his readiness to appear before the investigating judge, stating, "I am fully prepared to provide all that proves my innocence from the charges leveled against me and to confiscate any financial amounts if it is proven by evidence that I did not declare them before the FIC."