Iraqi Dinar Surge against the US Dollar In Baghdad And Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US dollar rate fell against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil, with the stock market's closure.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that dollar prices fell with the closure of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, recording 150,750 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars.

The selling prices in exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad reached 151,750 dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price reached 149,750 dinars for 100 dollars.