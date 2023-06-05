Iraqi Defense Minister's office appoints New director
2023-06-05T16:43:09.000000Z
Shafaq News / A reliable source revealed on Monday that a new director has been appointed for the office of the Iraqi Defense Minister.
The source informed Shafaq News Agency that a decree has been issued appointing Major General Galib Karim Aboud as the director of the Defense Minister's Office.
The source further stated that Major General Aboud will assume the position, replacing Major General Mahmoud Al-Khazraji.