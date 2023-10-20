Iraqi Defense Minister inspects Ain al-Asad airbase

Shafaq News / Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi made an unexpected visit to Ain al-Asad Airbase in al-Anbar province, west of the country, to assess the security situation and inspect military units, according to a reliable source.

A security source informed Shafaq News Agency that the base had come under attack by an unspecified number of Grad-type rockets on Thursday.

The source revealed that units from the Jazeera and Badia Command of the 29th Brigade, 7th Division, discovered a rocket-launching platform and successfully neutralized two missiles that were prepared for launch.

The "Islamic Resistance in Iraq," an armed Shia faction, claimed responsibility for the attack on the Al-Taji military base, which is part of the international coalition against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. In their statement, the group confirmed that they targeted the base with three drones on Thursday morning, hitting their intended targets precisely.

On Thursday, a U.S. Defense Department official speculated that there might be an escalation in drone attacks against coalition forces in Iraq and Syria linked to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.