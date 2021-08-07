Iraqi Defense Minister conveys a letter from PM al-Kadhimi to the Egyptian President

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Defense, Jumah Inad Saadon, handed the Egyptian President, Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, a letter from the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

President al-Sisi received the Iraqi Minister in Egypt's capital city, Cairo, earlier today, Saturday.

According to the spokesperson for the Iraqi Presidency, Bassam Radi, the letter "Iraq's appreciation for the Egyptian support on every aspect, particularly in the mutual challenges of countering terrorism and achieving security, stability, and development."

"The letter also included Iraq's endeavor to bolster the cooperation framework with Egypt and benefit from the aspiring experience in development and replicate it in Iraq."