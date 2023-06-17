Iraqi Defence Minister Labels al-Hol Camp as ISIS Hotbed, Advocates for Its Closure"

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Defense Ministries Thabet al-Abbasi on Saturday said that al-Hol camp has transformed into a breeding ground for the ISIS organization, emphatically asserting that the Iraqi state would not tolerate the presence of unauthorized weapons outside its jurisdiction.

Speaking in an interview with al-Arabiya, al-Abbasi urged every nation to "retrieve their nationals from the al-Hol camp and ensure its closure," noting that the northeastern camp has been "a significant cause for concern" for Iraq.

"The camp has become an epicenter for ISIS activities," he said.

His words echo the growing international apprehension over the situation at al-Hol camp, which houses thousands of displaced people, including family members of ISIS fighters.

Speaking on the Turkish military operations in northern Iraq, al-Abbasi stated, "sovereignty is a red line, and we need a political solution to address the issue of Turkish bombardment."

"We will not allow the existence of arms outside the will and control of the state," he said.