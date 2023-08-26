Iraqi, Danish foreign ministers discuss Denmark's legislation criminalizing the desecration of the Quran

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, discussed with his Danish counterpart, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Denmark's enactment of a law that criminalizes the burning of the Quran.

According to an official press release, Hussein appreciated "the stance of the Danish government and its legal move, by introducing a resolution that criminalizes the burning or desecration of the Holy Quran, as well as other holy scriptures."

Hussein welcomed this move by the Danish government, noting it upholds the respect and sanctity these religious texts hold, especially considering the many global communities that were outraged by such acts occurring in certain European countries.

While the Iraqi government respects the freedom of expression stipulated in the Danish Constitution, Hussein emphasized that this shouldn't allow for the desecration of these sacred texts, revered by millions of Muslims and others worldwide.

He added, "Such actions fuel hatred, deepen divisions between human societies, and threaten peaceful coexistence. They also impact bilateral relations between Islamic and European countries."

"We hope that this new legislation will be adopted as soon as possible, and we support this step."

On his part, the Danish Foreign Minister affirmed that such behavior does not represent the Danish society, stressing that freedom of expression is a pillar of a free democracy.

He also pointed out that the Danish government has a model in place for penalizing religious disrespect and safeguarding rights associated with the Holy Quran and other divine scriptures.