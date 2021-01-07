Report

Iraqi Court issues arrest warrant for Trump over Al-Muhandis assassination

Date: 2021-01-07T11:04:29+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement that the warrant was issued after Baghdad/ al-Rusafa Investigative Court judge after completing the necessary legal procedures and recorded statements from Al-Muhandis family.

It said that Trump has been charged “in accordance with the provisions of Article 406 of the Iraqi Penal Code,” adding that the investigation “will continue to identify other participants in the commission of this crime, whether they are Iraqis or foreigners.”

The deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Authority, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis was killed in the same attack that target Qassem Soleimani by the US forces in Iraq.

