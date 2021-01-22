Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service launch the "Revenge of the Martyrs" operation

Shafaq News / The Counter-Terrorism Service launched the "Revenge of the Martyrs" operation, under the direction of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The service said in a statement that the operation targets ISIS remnants, adding that the forces managed to arrest several terrorists in Baghdad Governorate- Bab Al-Muzam, Al-Anbar Governorate-Amiriyat Al-Fallujah, Kirkuk Governorate-Dur Al-Faylaq).

The statement pointed out that the Counter-Terrorism Service was and is still striking ISIS remnants in all Iraq, noting that more operations will be launched in the next few days.