Iraqi Council of Ministers declares midweek suspension of working hours for Arbaeen commemoration

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Council of Ministers temporarily suspended official working hours on Wednesday and Thursday of the following week.

The Prime Minister's media office said the Council determined This step was taken in observance of the commemorative activities for the Arbaeen ceremony.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, which began over a week ago, witnesses millions of pilgrims from various Iraqi regions and international locations converging to participate in the event. The commemoration of Imam Hussein's martyrdom, scheduled for September 5th, aligns with the 40th day following the observance of Ashura.

The Arbaeen commemoration holds profound significance for Shiite Muslims as it commemorates Imam Hussein's sacrifice in 61 AH (680 AD).

Imam Hussein's tragic fate, along with his family and companions, at the hands of Umayyad caliph Yazid bin Muawiyah, resonates deeply within the faith's tradition.