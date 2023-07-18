Iraqi Council of Ministers Holds 29th Regular Session Led by Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani chaired the 29th Regular Session of the Council of Ministers.

The session revolved around discussing the country's general situation, significant issues, and agenda items, leading to the issuance of several decisions.

With a focus on improving healthcare services and accelerating the progress of stalled hospital projects, the Prime Minister directed the Council of Ministers to prioritize these matters. Consequently, the recommendations from the 33rd session of the Diwani Order Committee (45 of 2018) were approved. These recommendations aim to devise effective strategies, mechanisms, and solutions to expedite the completion of public hospital projects. Valuable input from the Council of Ministers during the session was considered.

The Council of Ministers approved the Energy Ministerial Council's (23052) recommendation for 2023 in the energy sector. The recommendation concerns constructing a liquid gas pipeline (Halfaya-Basra) at 16 knots.

The approved measures include allocating a $50 million loan to the Ministry of Oil companies, particularly the Oil Pipelines Company, for funding the 16-knot liquid gas pipeline project. Contracting procedures with relevant companies will commence, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors.

The designated company was granted authorization to carry out contracting procedures within the financial authority as outlined in Cabinet Resolution (372 of 2011). The Ministry of Oil will ensure the integrity and validity of all contractual procedures.

The Ministry of Oil, in coordination with the Ministry of Planning, will include the completed project in the basic listing requirements to secure necessary funds from the Ministry's investment projects allocations for 2023, as mandated by the Federal Budget Law. These funds will be utilized to repay the aforementioned loan.

Moreover, the Council of Ministers approved the Ministerial Energy Council's (23053) recommendation for 2023, focusing on solar energy projects and an investment opportunity (MOE-HQ-5/2019). Outcomes from the meeting held on June 4, 2023, were adopted between representatives of the Ministry of Electricity and the managing director of Al-Bilal Group Company. The meeting reduced the energy purchase tariff price for two solar power plants in Karbala (300 MW) and Alexandria city (225 MW) from $40.7 per megawatt-hour to $39.5 per megawatt-hour. The condition set requires 75 megawatts out of the total contracted energy (525 megawatts) to be implemented within a maximum period of 12 months from the date of signing the purchase contract and before the project's financial closure. The potential for a capacity increase at both sites was also acknowledged.

The Ministry of Electricity was authorized to sign an addendum to amend the implementation contract with Al-Bilal Group Company, as recommended by the Energy Ministerial Council (23021) for 2023. This addendum includes provisions for a payment guarantee issued by the Ministry of Finance in accordance with the signed contract terms.

Additionally, during the session, various agenda topics were covered, resulting in decisions, including the approval of the bill to cancel the decisions of the dissolved Revolutionary Command Council concerning Kirkuk Governorate. The bill will be referred to the Council of Representatives in accordance with constitutional provisions.

The requirements for conducting the general census of population and housing were also approved, as outlined in the Ministry of Planning's letter, adhering to the notes from the legal department in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers. Disbursement will take place following existing instructions.

Furthermore, authorizations were granted to the Director General of the General Commission for Taxes in the Ministry of Finance to negotiate and finalize a draft agreement to avoid double taxation and prevent tax evasion on income and capital between the governments of the Republic of Iraq and the Republic of Croatia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will prepare the necessary authorization document on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Iraq, based on approved contexts, for the signature of the Prime Minister.