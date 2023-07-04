Iraqi Council of Ministers Holds 26th Regular Session, Prime Minister Al-Sudani Presides

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Council of Ministers convened for the 26th Regular Session, with Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani presiding over the meeting.

The session witnessed discussions on the country's overall situation, addressing prominent issues on the agenda and reviewing the progress of the government's program. Several significant decisions were issued during the session.

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Al-Sudani stressed the critical importance of the next six months for the government, particularly after the recent approval of the three-year Federal Budget Bill. He directed ministries and government agencies to reduce delegations, especially those involving ministers and deputy ministers, affecting the efficiency of ministry operations.

Furthermore, Al-Sudani urged leadership staff to remain dedicated to their roles beyond official working hours, emphasizing the necessity for them to be diligently present at their ministries and work stations, irrespective of vacations or the end of working hours.

The Prime Minister also underlined the significance of actively listening to citizens, as it would bolster the ministers' work program and expedite progress. Moreover, he called for confronting and exposing individuals engaging in blackmail, regardless of their official or unofficial titles.

During the session, the Council of Ministers thoroughly reviewed the agenda's topics and made several decisions.

Concerning the regulation of foreign labor in Iraq, the Council of Ministers decided to amend Cabinet Resolution (119 of 2021) as modified by Cabinet Resolution (283 of 2022).

The amendment includes the addition of a member from the Ministry of Interior to the Higher Committee for Planning and Operating the Workforce, specifically concerning the residency of foreign workers.

In the sphere of import regulation and administrative reform, the Council endorsed the recommendation of the Ministerial Council for Economy No. (230128 s) as follows:

Based on the Ministry of Health's letter, the Council of Ministers decided to exclude all foodstuffs from Paragraph (2) of Cabinet Resolution (23055) for the year 2023.

The Council of Ministers reaffirmed the approval of pre-examination certificates from authorized bodies within the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Planning/Central Agency for Standardization and Quality Control.

Additionally, the Council of Ministers approved the exemption of military shipments from the procedures of the audit team, established under Cabinet Resolution (23037) for the year 2023. This resolution explicitly addresses requests for exemption from all customs duties.

Various other topics were addressed during the session, and the Council took significant decisions:

Firstly, the Council of Ministers approved the Bill for Intellectual Property Protection, which had undergone examination by the State Council. The bill will now be forwarded to the Council of Representatives under constitutional provisions, taking into account feedback from the legal department in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

Secondly, the Council of Ministers approved the donation of fixed assets, including furniture and equipment, from the Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works to the road departments of several governorates, namely Diyala, Karbala, Babil, Dhi Qar, and Wasit. This decision aligns with the provisions outlined in previous Cabinet resolutions, specifically (206 of 2019) and (340 of 2021).

Thirdly, the Council of Ministers endorsed the recommendation presented by the Ministerial Council for Human Development (23013) for 2023. The recommendation includes the approval of the study and proposals presented by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities to advance tourism activities, with particular consideration given to religious tourism.

Fourthly, the Council of Ministers approved a bill ratifying the strategic partnership treaty between the Republic of Iraq and the French Republic. The bill will be forwarded to the Council of Representatives under constitutional provisions.

Finally, the Council of Ministers approved authorizing Mohammed Hussein Mohamed Bahr Al-Uloum, the deputy minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Bilateral Relations, to negotiate and sign two agreements:

A memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar focuses on eliminating visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports.

A memorandum of understanding for conducting political consultations on shared interests between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Republic of Iraq and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the State of Qatar, under Cabinet Resolution (245 of 2022).

The Council of Ministers' decisions aim to promote economic growth, protect intellectual property, and strengthen bilateral relations, as Iraq continues its efforts towards development and governance.