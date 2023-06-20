Iraqi Council of Ministers Holds 24th Regular Session, Discusses Key Issues, and Makes Decisions

Shafaq News/ In a session chaired by Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani, the Iraqi cabinet convened for its 24th Regular Session today. The meeting centered on the country's general situation, prominent issues, and agenda items, resulting in several significant decisions.
A primary topic of discussion was the final report evaluating the implementation of the government program by various ministries. This comprehensive report assessed achievements, adherence to timelines, and alignment with the government's vision and priorities. Consequently, the Council of Ministers decided to forward the first semi-annual report of 2023 to the Council of Representatives. This step complies with the Council of Ministers' bylaws, mandating ministries and sectoral agencies to implement the report's recommendations. The government program follow-up team will be notified of the actions taken.
PM Al-Sudani commended the government program team for their meticulous and professional report preparation. He is scheduled to hold a press conference to elaborate on the government's program and highlight the accomplishments achieved.
To observe the blessed Eid Al-Adha, the Prime Minister has instructed that the holiday commence on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, and conclude on Sunday, July 2, 2023. All government institutions will resume regular working hours on Monday, July 3.
In line with the government's prepared ministerial program, approved by Parliament in October, the Council of Ministers has set Monday, December 18, as the date for the 2023 provincial elections.
The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to support the Independent High Electoral Commission in its responsibilities and ensure the provision of necessary resources to conduct a fair, impartial, and transparent electoral process.
As part of the government's commitment to administrative reform, the Prime Minister has directed establishment of a higher committee tasked with restructuring the government apparatus. This restructuring aligns with the vision outlined in the 2005 Constitution of the Republic of Iraq. Chaired by the Prime Minister, the committee includes the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning, Minister of Construction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, as well as several advisors and the legal department in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.
In efforts to address delayed hospital projects across the country, under the Prime Minister's guidance, the Council of Ministers has endorsed the recommendations from the 32nd meeting of the Diwani Order Committee (45 of 2018). These recommendations aim to expedite the completion of public hospital projects by devising suitable methods, mechanisms, and solutions.
Furthermore, the Council of Ministers has approved a mental health bill, which underwent review by the State Council before being referred to the Council of Representatives. This step ensures compliance with constitutional provisions and considers input from the legal department in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.
In a notable decision, the Council of Ministers has authorized the transfer of ownership of Al-Furat General Hospital from the Ministry of Transportation / General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring to the Ministry of Health / Baghdad Health Department / Karkh. This decision is based on Cabinet Resolution (93 of 2022).
Moreover, the Ministry of Health's debt, amounting to 1,687,000,000 dinars, will be waived in favor of the Ministry of Transportation / General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring. This debt cancellation compensates for the use of the property mentioned above. The decision aligns with the amended Federal Financial Management Law (6 of 2019) and Cabinet Resolution (28 of 2020). Additionally, the Ministry of Transportation will receive an alternative plot of land as compensation.