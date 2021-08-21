Report

Iraqi Constitution will “collapse” after the US withdrawal from Iraq, Official says

Date: 2021-08-21T08:51:59+0000
Iraqi Constitution will “collapse” after the US withdrawal from Iraq, Official says

Shafaq News/ The leader of the "Moutahidoun" party, Atheel Al-Nujaifi, warned today, Saturday, that some Iraqi security institutions will “collapse” after the US withdrawal from Iraq.

Al-Nujaifi, the former governor of the Sunni-majority Nineveh told Shafaq News Agency, "There is no doubt that the American withdrawal from Iraq will cause the collapse of some security institutions that depend on American support," noting that "the problem is that both the Americans and the Iraqi government are betting on keeping the contact between them until the last minute."

Iraq and the United States agreed last July to withdraw all American combat forces from Iraq by the end of this year.

Iraqi politicians had warned of repeating the Afghani scenario in Iraq after the US withdrawal, but the Shiite forces close to Iran have downplayed these fears, considering that “the situation in Iraq is completely different from the situation in Afghanistan.”

