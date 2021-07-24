Iraqi Communist Party will participate in the Parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Communist Party announced on Saturday withdrawing from the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 10, 2020.

In a press conference attended by the head of the Iraqi Communist Party, Raed Fahmy, a spokesperson for the party said, "under these complicated circumstances, talking about improving economic and living conditions is futile. Therefore, the elections will have no effect upon the current condition."

"We decided to avert from participating in the elections scheduled for October 10," he continued, "the environment is not favorable for holding free and just elections in the presence of unrestrained arms and political money."