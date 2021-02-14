Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi Committee demands summoning the Saudi and Jordanian ambassadors in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-14T15:05:04+0000
Iraqi Committee demands summoning the Saudi and Jordanian ambassadors in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Committee of Martyrs, Victims and Political Prisoners in the Iraqi Parliament demanded, on Sunday, to summon the ambassadors of Jordan and Saudi Arabia, after Al-Arabiya TV channel hosted Raghad Saddam Hussein.

An official document signed by the head of the Committee, MP Abd al-Ilah al-Naeli, showed that the Committee had sent an official letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the Jordanian and Saudi ambassadors and hand them over a protest note.

The Committee called, according to the document, "the Media and Communications Commission to take legal measures against the channel's office in Baghdad."

Al-Arabiya TV announced that it had hosted Raghad, the daughter of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, in a series of exclusive interviews.

Raghad has been living in the Jordanian capital, Amman, since the regime's fall in 2003.

related

The Iraqi minister of foreign affairs discusses with his Saudi counterpart files of common interests

Date: 2020-08-27 14:52:34
The Iraqi minister of foreign affairs discusses with his Saudi counterpart files of common interests

Al-Sadr welcomes the revival of the relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Date: 2021-01-08 11:30:46
Al-Sadr welcomes the revival of the relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Al-Baiji reveals a plan to cede Samawah Badiyah to Saudi Arabia

Date: 2020-11-05 07:05:06
Al-Baiji reveals a plan to cede Samawah Badiyah to Saudi Arabia

Al-Halbousi upon meeting the Saudi delegation: to activate the Iraqi-Saudi parliamentary coordination

Date: 2020-11-08 17:06:12
Al-Halbousi upon meeting the Saudi delegation: to activate the Iraqi-Saudi parliamentary coordination

The Iraqi-Saudi committee concludes a 13-article agreement

Date: 2020-11-09 16:20:51
The Iraqi-Saudi committee concludes a 13-article agreement

Iraq proposes to abolish entry visa fees with Saudi Arabia

Date: 2020-07-24 12:28:35
Iraq proposes to abolish entry visa fees with Saudi Arabia

Iraqi-Saudi agreements don’t require the Parliament approve, A legal expert said

Date: 2020-11-10 14:36:02
Iraqi-Saudi agreements don’t require the Parliament approve, A legal expert said

Al-Fatah: whoever refuses relations with KSA has agendas offending Iraq

Date: 2020-07-26 14:35:54
Al-Fatah: whoever refuses relations with KSA has agendas offending Iraq