Iraqi Committee demands summoning the Saudi and Jordanian ambassadors in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Committee of Martyrs, Victims and Political Prisoners in the Iraqi Parliament demanded, on Sunday, to summon the ambassadors of Jordan and Saudi Arabia, after Al-Arabiya TV channel hosted Raghad Saddam Hussein.

An official document signed by the head of the Committee, MP Abd al-Ilah al-Naeli, showed that the Committee had sent an official letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the Jordanian and Saudi ambassadors and hand them over a protest note.

The Committee called, according to the document, "the Media and Communications Commission to take legal measures against the channel's office in Baghdad."

Al-Arabiya TV announced that it had hosted Raghad, the daughter of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, in a series of exclusive interviews.

Raghad has been living in the Jordanian capital, Amman, since the regime's fall in 2003.