Iraqi Committee Seizes Thousands of Barrels of Toxic Chemicals after Shafaq News Agency Report

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Integrity Parliamentary Committee announced on Wednesday that it had seized 6,540 barrels of toxic chemicals that threatened citizens and the environment.

The announcement came after Shafaq News Agency reported that over 6,000 barrels containing toxic chemicals were seized at a foreign oil company's headquarters in Basra Governorate.

The committee's investigation department said the chemicals were stored at the Lukoil company's West Qurna site from 2013 to 2016.

Despite a $19 million contract to destroy the materials, the company failed to dispose of them safely.

The seized materials had transformed into dangerous and toxic substances, and the supplying company did not fulfill its obligation to reprocess them.

The committee stated that it is preparing an official report to complete legal procedures.