Iraqi Commandos kills ISIS members in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Saladin Operations Command reported on Monday that ISIS members were killed and arrested in the Governorate.

In a statement, the Command said that today, Morning, the Commandos Brigade had killed three ISIS militants and had arrested one other in a district of Saladin.

In turn, the 9th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces stationed east of Saladin revealed details about the operation.

The PMF spokesperson Major General Abu Hussein al-Janabi, told Shafaq News Agency; A special force from the Brigade set a tight ambush for a group of ISIS elements east of Saladin, which resulted in the death of four terrorists and the capturing of a fifth.

He added that the operation was carried out without any losses or injuries among the PMF members.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates