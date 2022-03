Iraqi Colonel at the Ministry of Defense commits suicide

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-04T19:29:15+0000

Shafaq News / A senior Iraqi officer at the Ministry of Defense had committed suicide today, a security source reported. The source told Shafaq News agency that the Iraqi colonel was the Assistant Chief of al-Nukhib district headquarters, between Karbala and al-Anbar governorates.

