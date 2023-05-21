Iraqi-Chinese talks to establish surveillance system in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / Dhi Qar Governor, Mohammed Al-Ghazi, announced on Sunday negotiations with a Chinese company to establish a surveillance camera network to maintain security in the province.

The media office of Al-Ghazi stated in a press release that the governor is in talks with a specialized Chinese company to install an integrated camera system, initially composed of 1,000 cameras. Preliminary site surveys are expected to be delivered within a week.

The initiative, termed the "Safe Dhi Qar Project", includes the installation of 1,000 cameras as part of an expandable system, potentially growing to 10,000 cameras in the future to cover all the cities of the province.

The governor indicated that the comprehensive project is expected to help control crime, quickly identify culprits, and provide advanced warning of critical security situations, in addition to managing traffic flow.

The statement further noted that the project will be managed from a main control center located at the Dhi Qar Police Command after personnel receive training in system management and maintenance.

The press release concluded by noting that work is ongoing to complete the security study and begin preparing surveys for the first phase, with completion expected within just seven days.