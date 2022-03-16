Report

Iraqi Chief of Staff visits Diyala ahead of the Nowruz holidays

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-16T12:20:45+0000
Iraqi Chief of Staff visits Diyala ahead of the Nowruz holidays

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen Abdulamir Yarallah, visited Diyala governorate to assess the adopted security plans as the Nowruz holidays approach, a source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that Yarallah, who was accompanied by a high-level security delegation, discussed with the security leaders and al-Hashd al-Shaabi operations command the adopted plans and measures to secure the borders with hotspots, including the Hamrin Bassin, and repel any potential ISIS attacks.

