Iraqi Chief of Staff visits Diyala ahead of the Nowruz holidays

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen Abdulamir Yarallah, visited Diyala governorate to assess the adopted security plans as the Nowruz holidays approach, a source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that Yarallah, who was accompanied by a high-level security delegation, discussed with the security leaders and al-Hashd al-Shaabi operations command the adopted plans and measures to secure the borders with hotspots, including the Hamrin Bassin, and repel any potential ISIS attacks.