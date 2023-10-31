Iraqi Cabinet holds 44th session; Prime Minister stresses election preparedness

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired the 44th Council of Ministers session, where crucial discussions on the nation's current status and key government program priorities took place.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of the upcoming provincial council elections, slated for December 18, highlighting it as a fundamental constitutional right for the citizens. The government has diligently fulfilled all prerequisites for the electoral process, including financial, administrative, and technical aspects.

Ahead of the election campaigns starting tomorrow, Prime Minister Al-Sudani reiterated his instructions to ministries to fully support the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) in its tasks. Ministries and government agencies have been directed to release designated polling officers for two hours daily to attend training courses on voting procedures. Efforts are also underway to distribute 1.9 million biometric cards to facilitate citizens' participation in the elections. The Ministry of Education has also been instructed to identify schools selected as polling centers and halt ongoing restoration work in these facilities.

Al-Sudani emphasized the government's vital role in ensuring the success of the elections, meeting all requirements, and creating a safe environment for citizens to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

In other developments, the Council of Ministers approved measures to support sports clubs participating in the Professional Football League. The Ministry of Youth and Sports will rent its stadiums to league clubs, with clubs covering stadium facility refurbishment costs. The annual support for select clubs in the Iraqi Professional Football League will be increased, and a portion of the funds will be allocated for infrastructure improvements and staff development. A strong emphasis on debt repayment and close monitoring of disbursed funds were also outlined.

The Council of Ministers also discussed legal amendments, approving recommendations for amending the Penal Code. Additionally, approval was granted for reopening the Embassy of the Kingdom of Malaysia in Iraq, adhering to international diplomatic norms.

The Cabinet session addressed various other topics, including endorsing the National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking and approving amendments to the Industrial Cities Law. Discussions on establishing medical research centers at the University of Mosul were also held.