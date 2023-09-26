Iraqi Cabinet discusses a set of local files

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Cabinet, on Tuesday, announced several decisions as part of the financial reform program and issued instructions for the gas and electricity sector.

According to the media office of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, in a statement, Al-Sudani chaired the 39th regular session of the Cabinet, during which the developments in the country were discussed. They also reviewed the implementation of various national issues, the progress of the government program's priorities, and discussed the agenda items, issuing resolutions and recommendations related to them.

At the beginning of the session, Al-Sudani talked about his participation at the head of the Iraqi delegation to the United Nations General Assembly meetings held in New York. He discussed the meetings held on the sidelines of this participation with a number of world leaders, heads of states, international and global organizations, and the agreements and joint statements resulting from these meetings that support Iraq's international cooperation and enhance economic partnerships with sisterly and friendly countries.

Al-Sudani instructed all ministries to follow up on the outcomes of this visit and activate bilateral agreements and mutual understandings. He also renewed the government's commitment to international resolutions and principles of good neighborliness.

Moreover, Al-Sudani expressed his government's keenness to overcome the dispute with the sisterly state of Kuwait and make efforts to find a solution to the navigation issue in Khawr Abd Allah, in a manner that does not contradict the Iraqi constitution and international law. He emphasized that such crises can be resolved through understanding and rational dialogue, away from emotional language and provocative statements that only lead to more crises and tensions.

In celebration of Iraq's National Day, Prime Minister Al-Sudani directed the official holiday on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, in all government ministries and institutions, on this occasion.