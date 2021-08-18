Iraqi Cabinet condemns the Turkish attacks on Sinjar

Shafaq News/ The Ministerial Council for National Security condemned the Turkish violations of Iraqi sovereignty through the repeated bombing of Sinjar district.

In a statement, the media office of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said that the latter chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security, during which the latest developments in the security situation in the country were discussed.

He noted that the meeting discussed the electoral security file, security plans to protect the elections, and support the commission's work to provide a safe environment for elections.

The statement added that the council also discussed the situation in Sinjar district, the measures taken to maintain its security, and the implementation of the Sinjar Agreement. It also condemned attacks targeting the district, noting that the security leaders submitted an extensive report on the situation in Sinjar.

The Council condemned the unilateral military actions that harm the principles of good neighborliness, refusing to use Iraqi lands to settle scores from any party.

The Council, according to the statement, took the direction of the National Security Council, which includes submitting a paper that includes an administrative and legal vision for the development of legal mechanisms.

Moreover, the Council assigned the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to file a lawsuit to challenge the provisions of Article (9/Second) of the applicable Federal Service Law.

According to the statement, a committee of legal departments from the security services will be formed, headed by the National Security Adviser, to amend the law of the Federal Public Service Council in force.