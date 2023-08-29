Iraqi Cabinet approves sweeping decisions and legislative drafts

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Cabinet convened on Tuesday to greenlight an array of measures, exemptions, and the drafting of seventeen laws. This session, led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, delved into the nation's overarching state of affairs, addressing various priority matters for the government. Furthermore, it encompassed deliberations on items listed in the agenda.

The press release issued by Al-Sudani's media office underscored the multifaceted agenda of the thirty-fourth regular session.

The discussions spanned a broad spectrum, extending from nationwide concerns to tackling a myriad of files central to the government's focus. Notably, the session encompassed an in-depth review of the strategic e-governance project, the National Data Center's overall framework, and the forthcoming steps toward digital transformation. The emphasis lay on enhancing citizen services, urging a priority shift toward digital transformation within departments directly interfacing with the citizenry.

Moreover, the Prime Minister's directives included the designation of a known and publicized day for receiving citizens and addressing their grievances, requiring ministerial attention. Al-Sudani firmly underscored the pivotal nature of ministers' maximum efforts in combating corruption and pursuing corrupt individuals. He highlighted the integral connection between their performance evaluations and their anti-corruption endeavors. The resolution urged steadfastness in resolving corruption cases within their respective ministries.

A crucial stride in the anticorruption endeavor entailed full adherence to Law No. 28 of 2019, necessitating the annulment of officials' privileges, a directive uniformly extended to all ministries. The Cabinet endorsed the suspension of official work on the upcoming Wednesday and Thursday, 6th and 7th of September, to commemorate the observance of the Arbaeen pilgrimage ceremonies. Additionally, Sunday was slated for the upcoming regular Cabinet session.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani directed all ministries to mobilize their utmost efforts to facilitate services for visitors and the Hussaini (Arbaeen) processions. The specialized committees responsible for executing the Arbaeen visitation protocols were firmly supported and instructed to carry out their duties effectively.

Expanding the support umbrella for harmonious Iraqi factions, adhering to the ministerial agenda, the Cabinet's approval encompassed amending the first clause of Cabinet Resolution No. 364 of 2022. This adjustment was aimed at including other ethnicities and sects within minority groups apart from the Yazidis, residing in established communities as stipulated earlier.

The amendments additionally embraced modified regulations concerning the sale of land plots and residential units to occupying Yazidi citizens, outlined in Cabinet Decision No. 23193 of 2023. These adaptations aimed at ensuring the execution of the aforementioned clause.

Focusing on the proposal of Baghdad Municipality pertaining to waste management and energy production, the Cabinet's approval was underpinned by several key stipulations. The decisions included finalizing the allocation of a specific land parcel with a particular property sequence, intended for generating up to 150 megawatts of electricity.

Furthermore, an allocation of 900 dunams was designated for the municipality, and 100 dunams for the Ministry of Electricity in Abu Ghraib District, outside the foundational design boundaries of Baghdad.

As part of the continuous effort to fortify the nation's defense systems and secure its airspace, thus bolstering sovereignty across regions, the Cabinet sanctioned the Ministry of Defense's contract with the French company Thales. This was an exceptional measure, diverging from contracting methodologies stipulated in Article 3 of Government Contract Implementation Instructions No. 3 of 2014. The agreement aimed to procure radar systems in a bid to reinforce the country's military capabilities.

The Cabinet endorsed the recommendation of the Economic Council (No. 230192 Q), which advocated for reducing the customs duty on live animals imported for slaughter purposes (cattle and sheep) to 4%. This measure was to be reviewed six months after the issuance of this resolution.

Promoting a culture of widespread learning in society, the Cabinet's endorsement of the Human Development Council's (No. 23022 B) 2023 recommendation earmarked March 3rd of each year as a day to celebrate reading in Iraq under the theme "Iraq Reads." Concerned entities were tasked with formulating plans to activate this initiative.

The meeting also agreed on the need to expedite the legislative process regarding the following projects:

1. First Amendment Bill to Law on Seizure and Confiscation of Movable and Immovable Assets pertaining to remnants of the former regime, Law No. 72 of 2017.

2. Amendment Bill to the Martyrs Foundation Law, Law No. 2 of 2016.

3. Freedom of Expression and Peaceful Assembly Bill.

4. Child Protection Bill.

5. Domestic Violence Protection Bill.

6. Ministry of Communications Law.

7. Telecommunications and Information Technology Law.

8. Land and Orchards Disposal Bill within the Basic Design of Baghdad City and Municipalities.

9. Property Return Bill to the Rightful Owners, covered by some dissolved Revolutionary Command Council resolutions.

10. Agricultural Land Leasing Bill.

11. Iraqi National Intelligence Service Law.

12. Iraqi National Security Service Law.

13. Counter-Terrorism Law.

14. Cabinet and Ministries Law.

15. Second Amendment Bill to Law on Repealing Legal Texts Preventing Courts from Hearing Cases, Law No. 17 of 2005.

16. Annual Leave Grant Bill for Civil Servants.

17. Birth and Death Registration Law.

The Cabinet also deliberated on additional matters listed in the agenda and issued the following resolutions:

Firstly, endorsement of the Economic Council's recommendation (No. 230200 Q) concerning the extension of customs duty deferment for goods and commodities imported in the name of ministries and entities not affiliated with ministries, until December 31, 2023. This extension will mark the final duration of this arrangement.

Secondly, the allocation of an additional $400 million from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Electricity for completing specific projects as outlined under Article 60 of Federal Budget Law No. 13 of 2023.

Thirdly, the adoption of recommendations from Meeting No. 19 of the National Population Council, articulated in a letter from the Ministry of Reconstruction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works, based on the Diwani Order (No. 23550 of 2023).