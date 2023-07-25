Iraqi Cabinet Votes to Recognize 'Ghadeer Day' as an Official Holiday

Shafaq News/ An informed source on Tuesday said that the Iraqi Cabinet has voted to designate 'Ghadeer Day' as an official annual holiday.

Every year on the 18th day of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah, Shiite Muslims commemorate 'Ghadeer Day.' According to Shiite narratives, the 18th of Dhu al-Hijjah marks the day Prophet Muhammad delivered a sermon nominating Imam Ali bin Abi Talib as the Muslims' guide following his death.

Shiite Muslims believe that Prophet Muhammad declared Ali his successor during the return of Muslims from the Farewell Pilgrimage to Medina, at a location known as 'Ghadeer Khumm.' This significant event transpired in the year 10 Hijri, corresponding to 631 AD.