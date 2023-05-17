Iraqi Border Guard Command Secures 1,500 km of Border with Iran

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Border Guard Command announced that it has successfully secured approximately 1,500 kilometers of the border shared with Iran.

This ongoing effort aims to enhance border security and promote stability in the region.

National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Araji led a delegation comprising officials from security services and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during their visit to Erbil. They were received by Rebar Ahmed, the Kurdish Minister of Interior, as well as the directors of the security services in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah.

During the visit, the Commander of the Border Forces provided a comprehensive overview of the measures the Ministry of Interior implemented to ensure the security of the 1,493-kilometer-long Iraqi-Iranian border. These measures are aimed at preventing illegal activities and strengthening border control.

Additionally, Minister Ahmed presented an overview of the Kurdistan Region's efforts regarding the security agreement between Iraq and Iran. These efforts emphasize collaboration and joint initiatives to maintain a secure and stable border region.

Efforts to secure the remaining stretch of the border will continue, focusing on enhancing cooperation and coordination between the relevant security agencies.

The successful security of the border with Iran is of utmost importance for Iraq's national security, as it prevents the infiltration of illegal activities such as smuggling and unauthorized movement of individuals.