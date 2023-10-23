Iraqi Bar Association rejects appeal from Israeli counterpart

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Bar Association has firmly rejected an appeal from the Israel Bar Association for support, describing the unexpected message as "cold" and questioning the legitimacy of the cause it sought assistance for.
Ahlam Al-Lami, the head of the Iraqi Bar Association, revealed receiving the letter from Amit Becher, the head of the Israel Bar Association. Al-Lami expressed astonishment at the support request and stated, "I don't know what cause they mean. Do they have a right cause at all?"
In her response, Al-Lami emphasized that Arab lawyers have historically been at the forefront of advocating for Palestine and its just cause. She reaffirmed the duty of Iraqi lawyers to uphold their sacred mission with honesty and honor.