Iraqi Aviation strikes an ISIS stronghold, kills four elements

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Army killed four ISIS elements on the borders between Diyala and Saladin governorates.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "The army aircraft bombed an ISIS den in the Al-Maita area on the borders between Diyala and Saladin, which resulted in the killing of four ISIS members."

He added, "The Iraqi Aviation is are chasing two other terrorists in the surrounding area."

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi Army frequently targeted ISIS hideouts in Saladin and security areas near Diyala and killed many ISIS organization members.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, known as "the Triangle of Death."