Iraqi Aviation kills terrorist, destroys ISIS headquarters: SOURCE

Shafaq News/ The spokesperson for the joint operations command, Maj. Gen. Tahsin Al-Khafaji revealed exclusively to Shafaq News Agency new details about the military operations in the Hemrin mountain.

Al-Khafaji considered these operations the "most prominent" for the Iraqi military intelligence in the Hamrin mountain and Wadi Al-Shay areas.

"Military Intelligence provided essential information about some terrorists in the Larin area in the Hamrin mountain."

The Iraqi commander said the Iraqi aviation struck "headquarters of the terrorists and killed many of them…the Counter-Terrorism seized important documents, weapons, and equipment used by ISIS."

In Wadi Al-Shay, the Iraqi forces destroyed an ISIS headquarter and killed two terrorists.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.