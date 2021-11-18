Report

rss

Iraqi Aviation kills five terrorists in Diyala

Date: 2021-11-18T05:49:55+0000
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced that the national aviation killed "terrorists" in Diyala Governorate.

In a statement, the Ministry said that the Iraqi Army Aviation had killed five ISIS members, one of them is a sniper, in operation within the Diyala Operations Command.

Yesterday, ISIS militants attacked security points of the Iraqi army in the Naqshbandi area near the Hosseini village, north of Jalawla, 70 km northeast of Baqubah, the Diyala's center.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians, security forces, power transmission lines, and towers in several governorates.

The Iraqi forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces launched various operations against ISIS in different locations, which led to the killing and the arrest of many members.

