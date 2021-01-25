Iraqi Authorities execute three "Terrorism" convicts

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-25T15:38:28+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities had carried out the death sentence against three convicts in a central prison south of the country, a local source revealed on Monday. The source told Shafaq News agency that the three convicts were executed over charges of Terrorism in Nasiriyah Central prison (al-Hout), "after the approval of the Presidency of the Republic." The Iraqi Official News Agency revealed, two days ago, that the Presidency of the Republic approved the capital penalty in more than 340 terrorism and criminal cases. However, the advisor to the President of the Republic, Ismail Al-Hadidi, explained that these rulings were acceded over the past years and not only in the era of the current President, Barham Salih. Iraq ranks fifth among countries that carry out death sentences, according to Amnesty International, which documented 100 executions in the country in 2019. That amounts to one out of seven executions across the world last year.

