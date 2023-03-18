Iraqi Authorities Arrest Nine Suspects Involved in Antiquities Smuggling

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi authorities announced that they arrested nine suspects involved in antiquities smuggling in the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement by Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool, the spokesman for the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief, the suspects were caught in the act, and a manuscript over 3,000 years old was confiscated.

The authorities took legal action against the suspects and referred them to competent authorities for further investigation.

Iraq is home to a rich cultural heritage spanning thousands of years.

Unfortunately, due to conflict and instability in the country, there has been a rise in the smuggling of antiquities out of Iraq. These antiquities include valuable artifacts and historical treasures that belong to Iraq's cultural heritage.

Smugglers often use illegal channels to transport these antiquities out of the country and into the black market, where they are sold to collectors or museums for exorbitant prices.

The smuggling of Iraq's antiquities deprives the country of its cultural heritage and fuels a global illicit trade in cultural objects with profound ethical, legal, and security implications. To combat this issue, Iraq has taken steps to protect its antiquities, including strengthening its laws on cultural heritage protection, increasing border security measures, and working with international organizations to recover looted artifacts.