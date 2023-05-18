Iraqi Authorities Apprehend Notorious Transnational Human Smuggler

Shafaq News/ Iraq's law enforcement agencies have detained a suspect who has been on an international wanted list for human smuggling into the European Union (EU), the ministry of interior announced on Thursday.

A statement by the Iraqi ministry said that the operation followed "meticulous surveillance, relentless tracking, and high-grade coordination by the divisions of the Arab and International Police Department (Interpol)".

This collaborative action involved the Iraqi Ministry of Interior, the National Intelligence Agency, and Interpol's bureau in the Kurdistan region, the ministry said.

The operation has reportedly neutralized "one of the most perilous actors accused of spearheading human trafficking endeavors to the European Union countries, and who was under an international arrest warrant issued by one of the EU member states."

The statement noted that the relevant authorities embarked on "implementing the requisite investigatory measures and will transfer the suspect into judicial custody in adherence with established legal frameworks."