Iraqi Artists' Union mourns passing of renowned singer Ahmed Al-Salman

2023-09-20T08:12:16+00:00

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Artists' Union sorrowfully announced the passing of the renowned singer Ahmed Al-Salman at the age of 91.

In a statement, the union expressed, "With profound sadness and grief, the Iraqi Artists' Union mourns the departure of the artist Ahmed Al-Salman, who passed away earlier this morning."

Ahmed Al-Salman was considered one of the pioneers of Baghdad and Iraqi music, making his debut in radio and television in 1948. Over the years, he became a trailblazer in the music scene during the 1960s and 1970s, earning the moniker "Pioneer of Tourist Songs." He was born in Baghdad in 1932.

