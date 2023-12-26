Iraqi Artists Syndicate mourns departure of Sobhi Al-Khazaali

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Artists Syndicate mourned the departure of the artist Sobhi Al-Khazaali on Tuesday. The artist passed away at the age of 80.

He was born in 1943 in Qal'at Salih, located in Maysan Governorate, southern Iraq.

Al-Khazaali was a renowned television and theatrical director, also serving as a teacher at the Institute of Fine Arts and heading the Theatrical Department within the Iraqi Artists Syndicate. His artistic legacy includes directing 22 Iraqi theatrical works and four television series, along with numerous television programs.