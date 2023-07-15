Iraqi Artists Syndicate Mourns Veteran Playwright, Scenarist

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Artists Syndicate on Saturday mourned the death of Ghazi al-Kanani, a bright figure in Iraq's art and culture scene.

"Today, we lament the loss of al-Kanani, imploring the Divine to enshroud him with His boundless mercy. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, fans, and colleagues, reminding all that unto Him we belong, and unto Him we shall return," the Syndicate said in an official press release.

Born on July 1st, 1937, al-Kanani was a pioneer in the Iraqi theatrical, cinematic, television, and radio movements. His expansive legacy comprises the penning and directing of dozens of stage plays both within Iraq and internationally. Additionally, al-Kanani participated in hundreds of radio series, cultural programs, and radio dramas that resonated across borders.