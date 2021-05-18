Iraqi Army uses new drones to monitor ISIS movement in Al-Anbar desert

Shafaq News / A military official in the Al-Jazeera and Badia Operations Command revealed today, Tuesday, that the Iraqi army recently started using new drones to monitor desert areas in the Al-Anbar desert in western Iraq.

According to the official, "the drones are capable of flying for hours and scanning hundreds of square kilometers accurately in various weather conditions, which saves effort and time in monitoring the movements of terrorist groups and will secure the Iraqi borders with Syria.

He pointed out that "this step prevents the terrorist gangs from using caves inside the Al-Anbar desert as hideouts."