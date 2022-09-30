Iraqi Army thwarts an attempt to install rocket launchers in Baghdad

Shafaq News / On Friday, an Iraqi army force foiled an attempt to install rocket launchers in the Al-Habibiya area, east of Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the security forces are looking for the group responsible for this act.

It’s worth noting that the security situation in the Iraqi capital is critical these days. This is because the security forces are heavily deployed near the Green Zone and the surroundings in preparation for tomorrow’s demonstrations when Iraqis will mark the anniversary of the October 2019 protests.