Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi Army thwarts an ISIS attack k in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-08T05:38:41+0000
Iraqi Army thwarts an ISIS attack k in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security source said today, Monday, that the security forces thwarted an ISIS attack on the outskirts of Al-Azim district, north of Diyala.

The source told Shafaq News Agency; clashes erupted between the security forces and ISIS when eight terrorists attacked security points belonging to the Iraqi army in the "Najana" area.

The Army foiled the attack, and ISIS elements fled.

According to the source; The attack injured a soldier and killed and wounded some of the terrorists.

It’s worth noting that the outskirts of Al-Azim is subjected to continuous attacks within the borders of Saladin, which contain ISIS strongholds and dens.

related

PMF launches security operation in Diyala’ Naft Khana

Date: 2021-02-03 07:50:42
PMF launches security operation in Diyala’ Naft Khana

Two Iraqi governorates resume power services after a nationwide outage

Date: 2021-07-02 09:54:48
Two Iraqi governorates resume power services after a nationwide outage

Iraqi security forces seize narcotics found in ISIS dens in Diyala

Date: 2021-03-11 12:24:22
Iraqi security forces seize narcotics found in ISIS dens in Diyala

ISIS attacks a security checkpoint in Diyala

Date: 2021-09-10 20:46:53
ISIS attacks a security checkpoint in Diyala

Nearly 400,000 citizens deprived of water in Diyala

Date: 2021-05-25 18:51:10
Nearly 400,000 citizens deprived of water in Diyala

Popular concern over the escape of wanted persons in Diyala

Date: 2020-11-26 13:00:41
Popular concern over the escape of wanted persons in Diyala

Iran reduces the power supply to Diyala to nearly 40%

Date: 2021-07-28 13:10:00
Iran reduces the power supply to Diyala to nearly 40%

One killed and two injured in an explosion in Diyala

Date: 2020-11-13 08:38:51
One killed and two injured in an explosion in Diyala