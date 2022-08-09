Iraqi Army thwarts a terrorist attack against Husseini processions

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a man wearing an explosive belt blew himself up near a military headquarters in Diyala Governorate.

The 4th Brigade of the Iraqi Army stated, "an ISIS member killed himself after being surrounded by a force of the Iraqi Army."

The terrorist intended to blow himself up in Husseini processions and military headquarters, but the Army, based on intelligence, found him before the operation.

No losses were recorded.

Every year, on the tenth of Muharram, Ashura, millions of Shia Muslims commemorate the occasion with mourning rituals.

The commemoration has a great socio-political value to the Shia.

The mourning gatherings increasingly took on a political aspect, with clerics and Shia political figures comparing the oppressors of the time with Imam Husain's enemies and calling people to revolute against oppression.

On the other hand, some countries have banned this commemoration.

The occasion was also a theater for assassinations and explosions; many people were killed in different Ashura marches in India, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Afghanistan.