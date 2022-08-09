Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi Army thwarts a terrorist attack against Husseini processions

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-09T11:22:19+0000
Iraqi Army thwarts a terrorist attack against Husseini processions

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a man wearing an explosive belt blew himself up near a military headquarters in Diyala Governorate.

The 4th Brigade of the Iraqi Army stated, "an ISIS member killed himself after being surrounded by a force of the Iraqi Army."

The terrorist intended to blow himself up in Husseini processions and military headquarters, but the Army, based on intelligence, found him before the operation.

No losses were recorded.

Every year, on the tenth of Muharram, Ashura, millions of Shia Muslims commemorate the occasion with mourning rituals.

The commemoration has a great socio-political value to the Shia.

The mourning gatherings increasingly took on a political aspect, with clerics and Shia political figures comparing the oppressors of the time with Imam Husain's enemies and calling people to revolute against oppression.

On the other hand, some countries have banned this commemoration.

The occasion was also a theater for assassinations and explosions; many people were killed in different Ashura marches in India, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Afghanistan.

related

Iraqi Army foils a terrorist attack in Diyala

Date: 2022-02-01 19:46:04
Iraqi Army foils a terrorist attack in Diyala

Four ISIS militants killed in a failed attack on the Iraqi army

Date: 2022-02-10 09:55:34
Four ISIS militants killed in a failed attack on the Iraqi army

An Iraqi Army Point attacked with mortars in Diyala, No causalities

Date: 2021-05-22 06:23:56
An Iraqi Army Point attacked with mortars in Diyala, No causalities

Maintenance teams repair tower No. (79) in Khanaqin

Date: 2021-08-01 18:20:08
Maintenance teams repair tower No. (79) in Khanaqin

Turkmen officers in the Iraqi army are less than 15, MP-elect says

Date: 2022-01-06 15:34:12
Turkmen officers in the Iraqi army are less than 15, MP-elect says

UNAMI condemns Diyala attacks, urges unity

Date: 2021-10-27 21:21:02
UNAMI condemns Diyala attacks, urges unity

Child loses three toes for a landmine from the 1980s in Diyala

Date: 2022-07-16 11:06:20
Child loses three toes for a landmine from the 1980s in Diyala

Oxfam distributes 938 health kits in Al-Miqdadiya

Date: 2020-10-01 15:24:23
Oxfam distributes 938 health kits in Al-Miqdadiya