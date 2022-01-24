Report

Iraqi Army targets ISIS stronghold north of Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-24T19:23:13+0000
Shafaq News/ On Monday evening, the Iraqi aviation struck ISIS locations and hideouts north of Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Iraqi Army aircrafts carried out two airstrikes in Al- Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad targeting two sites of ISIS militants."

He did not give further details.

Earlier today, The Iraqi Army bombed sites of ISIS groups in the north of the Iraqi capital.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi Army targeted the extremist group's headquarters embedded inside the orchards of Al-Tarmiyah.

In a statement, the Security Media Cell reported that the consecutive airstrikes had killed six members of a terrorist cell in the Al-Ukaili orchard in the Al-Tabi area within the Al-Tarmiyah.

Al-Tarmiyah, 50 kilometers to the north of Baghdad, remains a stronghold of the toppled Caliphate state.

Sleeper cells sheltering inside the Sunni-majority district continue to wage attacks against civilians and security forces even though the Iraqi Army and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) launched a large-scale military operation to trace and pursue the remnants of the terrorist organization in July 2021.

