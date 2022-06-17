Report

Iraqi Army seizes two vehicles for ISIS western Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-17T21:12:55+0000
Iraqi Army seizes two vehicles for ISIS western Nineveh

Shafaq News / On Friday, the Military Intelligence in the Iraqi Army announced that it seized two vehicles carrying equipment for ISIS members western of Nineveh.

The military intelligence said the first vehicle in Wadi Tharthar was carrying two terrorists who intended to attack the security forces but fled to the mountains.

Thirty-three mortars were seized from the vehicle.

The second car was heading to ISIS sites west of Nineveh, carrying equipment and weapons.

Earlier today, the Iraqi Intelligence Service announced the arrest of an ISIS member in the Diyala Governorate.

The Agency said, "The Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency in the Ministry of Interior apprehended a dangerous terrorist in Diyala, known as Abu Maryam."

The arrested confessed to working with the so-called military official of the Hemrin and Jalawla mountains. "He secured  logistical support for terrorist gangs."

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

