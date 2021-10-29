Report

Iraqi Army repels an ISIS attack in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-29T20:33:44+0000
Iraqi Army repels an ISIS attack in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that ISIS launched an attack on the Iraqi Army in the northeast of Diyala.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS snipers attacked a security point of the Iraqi army on the outskirts of Seif Saad village, 6 km west of Qara Tabbah district, 113 km northeast of Baqubah."

"The army forces repelled the attackers and forced them to flee without causing any casualties."

It is worth noting that the security points in villages and remote hotspots are subjected to continuous terrorist attacks due to security gaps and their rugged nature.

