Iraqi Army kills a prominent ISIS leader in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi army killed an ISIS leader in the Makhmur district of Nineveh Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "this evening, a force from the 14th Infantry Division of the Iraqi army killed the governor of the Qara Jokh area and three others in Makhmur district.”

Earlier on Friday, The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, announced thwarting an attack and killing a terrorist near the Qara Jokh mountain range in Nineveh governorate.

Rasool said in a statement that the security forces managed to thwart an attempt to attack military units near the Qara Jokh mountain range, after a group of three terrorists was spotted through thermographic cameras trying to approach the units.

The operation is still ongoing to pursue the rest of the group's terrorists, Rasool noted.