Shafaq News / The Iraqi Army moved on Monday the 5th division soldiers from Diyala to Al-Anbar Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi Ministry of Defense issued a decision to move the 5th Division of the Iraqi Army to Al-Anbar Governorate, as part of a new military deployment plan.

It is noteworthy that the 5th Division of the Iraqi Army has been stationed in Diyala sector since 2006.