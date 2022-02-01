Iraqi Army foils a terrorist attack in Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, ISIS elements attacked the Iraqi Army north of Muqdadiya district, causing damage.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Army forces repelled an attack by ISIS snipers on an army point on the outskirts of Arab Fares village, north of Muqdadiya district."

"The attack caused damage to the thermal surveillance camera, while the attackers fled towards remote areas," he said.

The Miqdadiyah areas in Diyala have been a target of frequent attacks and security incidents due to their proximity to the Hemrin hills, which are the stronghold of ISIS in agricultural villages and orchards.

The terrorists killed security forces, government officials, and civilians and displaced thousands of families from the region.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

So far, Iraq continues to work with the Global Coalition to destroy ISIS remnants in the country.