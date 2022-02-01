Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi Army foils a terrorist attack in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-01T19:46:04+0000
Iraqi Army foils a terrorist attack in Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, ISIS elements attacked the Iraqi Army north of Muqdadiya district, causing damage.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Army forces repelled an attack by ISIS snipers on an army point on the outskirts of Arab Fares village, north of Muqdadiya district."

"The attack caused damage to the thermal surveillance camera, while the attackers fled towards remote areas," he said.

The Miqdadiyah areas in Diyala have been a target of frequent attacks and security incidents due to their proximity to the Hemrin hills, which are the stronghold of ISIS in agricultural villages and orchards.

The terrorists killed security forces, government officials, and civilians and displaced thousands of families from the region.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

So far, Iraq continues to work with the Global Coalition to destroy ISIS remnants in the country.

 

related

An Iraqi Army Point attacked with mortars in Diyala, No causalities

Date: 2021-05-22 06:23:56
An Iraqi Army Point attacked with mortars in Diyala, No causalities

Update: five killed, four injured in ISIS attack in the Abbara yesterday

Date: 2021-09-26 06:37:14
Update: five killed, four injured in ISIS attack in the Abbara yesterday

Security forces thwart an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-12-05 21:22:04
Security forces thwart an ISIS attack in Diyala

Two killed and four others injured in an explosion in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-26 08:02:26
Two killed and four others injured in an explosion in Diyala

PMF destroys three ISIS dens northeast of Diyala

Date: 2021-02-05 10:28:36
PMF destroys three ISIS dens northeast of Diyala

An explosive device kills a security officer in Diyala

Date: 2020-09-20 17:18:18
An explosive device kills a security officer in Diyala

A commander of the "Defense Mobilization" killed by an IED in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-11 15:55:04
A commander of the "Defense Mobilization" killed by an IED in Diyala

ISIS executes a farmer and his son in Diyala

Date: 2021-06-22 13:28:43
ISIS executes a farmer and his son in Diyala