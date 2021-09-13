Iraqi Army foils ISIS infiltration to Al-Azim District

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that Iraqi forces bombed ISIS between Al-Azim borders, north of Diyala, and the Saladin Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Iraqi Army monitored, with thermal cameras, ISIS movements between the outskirts of Al-Azim near the village of Albu Khayal and the borders of Saladin."

The Army Forces used artillery and medium weapons to attack the terrorists who tried to infiltrate the outskirts of Al-Azim without causing any causalities.

Yesterday, a double attack in Al-Azim district targeted army security points, killing five of the Army and wounded others.